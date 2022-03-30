Four years ago, true freshman quarterback Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers trailed by one with the ball in the Oregon redzone with 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Nix took the snap and scrambled five steps to the right before delivering a 26 yard touchdown pass, stealing victory from the Ducks’ hands and trampling their hopes of a neutral site win.

That same quarterback who stole Oregon’s hopes of an SEC victory in 2019 will wear the green and yellow uniform next season. Full circle. His addition marks the third straight offseason of competition in the Oregon quarterback room.

Nix will join former 5-star Ty Thompson and California recruit Jay Butterfield to duel it out this offseason. In the wake of an underwhelming offensive campaign, Oregon fans hope this year’s competition will bring out the best, not just the most experienced, player to fill the starting role.

Nix started in all but three games in his three seasons at Auburn. Last season, he threw for 2,294 yards and 11 touchdowns. His mere three interceptions in 2021 is tied for the third best in the nation.

When Nix announced his transfer destination in mid-December, it made sense. Oregon’s newly hired offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham coached Nix during his 2019 SEC Rookie of the Year season at Auburn.

But despite Nix’s ties with Dillingham, the quarterback competition is still very much alive.

Thompson, formerly ranked the No. 3 quarterback of his recruiting cycle, was the first 5-star to ever sign with Oregon at the position. Fans have been excited for his future –– and for good reason.

He played in just three games for Oregon last season, with only a handful of reps in each, despite fans hoping to see him under center on a more regular basis. The 6-foot-4 sophomore threw for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s matchup with Stony Brook in September.

He’s a dual threat quarterback with superb arm strength. While he lacks significant in-game college experience, he could very well compete with or steal the starting job from the speculated position-leading Nix.

Butterfield was ranked the No. 12 California recruit by Rivals and the state’s No. 5 pro-style quarterback.

Where Thompson and Nix may have him beat with mobility, Butterfield’s arm strength and pocket-passing ability holds up against anyone. He led Liberty High School in California to a 32-5 record over three years, throwing for over 7,000 yards and 85 touchdowns during the period.

Butterfield’s competed for the starting role every year since arriving in Eugene, and approaching his third season, he’ll battle the odds once again.

As the new-look Oregon offense advances through the spring and into next fall, the question of the starting quarterback position will be discussed by Dillingham and company. In the meantime, the group will compete until a clear starter comes out of the fold, and iron will sharpen iron.

“I think we have a mature group,” head coach Dan Lanning said. “You look out there and you want competitive toughness, you want guys that go out there and work every single day to get better, but the reality is, they realize they can make eachother better if they share their knowledge and share what they’re seeing.”