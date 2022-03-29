Holistically, the Oregon football team is experiencing a youth movement. Apart from the offensive line group, that is. The Ducks welcome back seven linemen who saw action last season. The only starter they lost was George Moore — who played in 13 of the Ducks’ 14 games — making this the steadiest positional group heading into spring practices.

Under former head coach Mario Cristobal, the Ducks were a run-first and run-heavy team. They moved down the field slowly, and the offensive line shouldered a heavy load opening gaps for the running backs and keeping a tight pocket for the quarterbacks.

Behind their sturdy offensive line, the Ducks were second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards and third in passing yards.

Head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham intend to run a much different offensive scheme — one that involves a faster pace of play — meaning more snaps per game. Even with the change in the scheme, a strong offensive line will be the foundation of the Ducks' offense.

Biggest storyline: adaptation

To be successful this season, the Ducks will need the offensive line to quickly adapt to Lanning and Dillingham’s vision. Taking reps in the new-look offense during spring practices is a good start.

Apart from the offensive line, the Ducks are very young. Because of this, the offensive line will be looked to as leaders. If they’re able to adapt to the new offense soundly, the rest of the team should follow suit.

Coach: Adrian Klemm

Lanning and Dillingham will work with Adrian Klemm to help change the look of the Ducks' offense. Klemm is fresh off a two-year coaching stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he led them to the Pro Football Focus’ No. 9 ranked offensive line in 2019 and 2020.

Klemm also has experience with coaching some of the conference’s best offensive linemen. At UCLA he recruited and coached Xavier Su’a-Filo and Jeff Baca, who were part of a Bruins squad that went 10-3 and won the Sun Bowl. In the NFL, Klemm had the opportunity to work with Alejandro Villanueva and Maurkice Pouncey.

Klemm will replace Alex Mirabal, one of the Ducks’ most successful and longest-tenured positional coaches, who finished the last offseason with the No. 1 recruiting class by position in the Pac-12.

Figurehead player: Alex Forsyth

Yes, Alex Forsyth is still eligible.

Forsyth returns to Oregon for his fifth-year senior season. Before announcing his return, the center ranked No. 21 in the nation at the position for NFL prospects. Forsyth has played for the Ducks for the last four seasons, and he was; a starter for two of those.

He struggled with injuries last season, only appearing in nine games. Forsyth will provide valuable experience to a rather young Ducks squad. He’s had the opportunity to play in four bowl games through those four seasons.

The Ducks fell short in the two bowl games that Forsyth started, but those postseason minutes are something a large part of this roster doesn’t possess.

X-Factor/player to watch: Ryan Walk

The hometown kid, the walk-on. Left guard Ryan Walk has ascended the depth chart since joining the team. He started nine games last season and all seven in 2020.

Sometimes the guard position doesn’t get as much love as it should because the tackles protect the blindside and the center commands the attention. Walk, however, was a focal point for the Ducks' offense, especially when Byron Cardwell was in the backfield.

Cardwell excels as a between the tackle runner, and Walk will pave the way for Cardwell this season.