While there’s been a slew of elite teams who have been defined by their effectiveness on defense, it’s potent offenses that captivate a viewer like no other.

Every so often, there’s a defensive player, or a group of them that possess that same exceptional draw. Players so skillful, so inclined to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, that they become must-see TV.

Enter Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe — the football equivalent of primed warheads. Weapons that coach Dan Lanning and his staff will point at unlucky quarterbacks and offenses come fall in Eugene.

Biggest storyline: health

Flowe’s career has yet to take off. It’s been stalled on the runway since he came to Oregon. All fans have is his 14-tackle performance against Fresno State in last season’s opener to salivate over.

His vicious playstyle doesn’t lend itself well to an injury-free playing career, but a healthy Flowe is a tantalizing tool in the hands of this new staff. Like his mate in the middle, Sewell, his pass coverage has some ways to go, but as long as he’s not a liability on passing downs, Lanning and linebacker’s coach Tosh Lupoi should see great results if they let him off the leash.

Injuries crippled the season’s of other linebackers as well. Dru Mathis played in one game, and his time as a Duck has concluded. Keith Brown and Jackson LaDuke missed significant stretches, too. Even Sewell had his fair share of, “Uh oh, he’s still down on the turf,” moments.

Coach: Tosh Lupoi

The Ducks’ inside linebackers are in good hands. They’ll have the defensive coordinator Lupoi keeping a close watch over them. He’s coached transcendent defenders during his time with the Alabama program and stints with the NFL’s Jaguars, Falcons and Browns.

“We want to play championship-level defense on a consistent basis, and Coach Lupoi is one of the very best defensive minds in the country,” Lanning said at the time of the hiring. “I am looking forward to seeing him work with student-athletes again after spending the last few seasons in the NFL, experience that will be very valuable for our program.”

Lanning’s hoping Lupoi can meld what raw talent already lies on the roster into the elite, NFL-caliber talent he’s worked with throughout his career.

Figurehead player: Noah Sewell

With another passing year and series of key Ducks departures to the NFL, this could well be Sewell’s team. He’s been a stud on the field and a leader off it since he followed his brother Penei to Eugene. In his third and likely final season before he declares his intentions to go pro, Sewell could enter the spring as the roster’s most talented prospect.

In 21 career games, Sewell 158 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He’s already got the resume to be a Day 1/Day 2 professional prospect. In Lanning and Lupoi’s defense he has the foundation to ascend even higher, especially if his play in pass coverage shows notable improvement.

X-Factor/player to watch: Jeffrey Bassa

Bassa went from an unexpected bright spot to a critical defensive cog as Oregon battled injuries at the linebacker position in 2021-22.

Bassa was recruited as a safety, albeit a bigger-framed one than is typical. A return to the defensive backfield isn’t out of the question, but the speed and mobility which helped him rise up the depth chart last season make him a gripping option to man the middle with the already freakishly athletic duo of Flowe and Sewell.

“We’re going to have everybody learn multiple positions so we’ll see which one [Bassa] takes to,” Lanning said. “I think he’ll have some ability to play either (linebacker or safety).”