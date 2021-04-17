Heading into the 2021 football season, a slew of positions on both sides of the ball face positional battles and uncertainties. Whether it be the quarterbacks, the defensive backs or several other spots in the starting lineup, the Oregon roster harnesses a plethora of talented players all vying for starting roles.
The Oregon running back room is no different. Through the past decade, the position has been a consistent strength of the program. And now, the team possesses one of the most explosive and athletic backfields in the nation.
Throughout the 2020 abbreviated season, the running back role was dominated by CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, who split reps. The two backs brought unique skill sets to an Oregon offense then operating under a new offensive coordinator and a first-year starting quarterback. Verdell acted as a ground and pound, downhill-runner while Dye was utilized in the passing game on screens and bubble passes.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio, now transferring to Boise State, also took reps as a short-yardage power back.
Against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Joe Moorhead and the Oregon offense relied on Dye in the ground game and through the air, while turning to freshman Sean Dollars to fill the running back role once occupied by a more-than-capable Verdell, who’d suffered a season-ending injury a few weeks before.
Despite his lack of experience, Dollars flashed in the conference title game, putting up 52 yards on seven attempts against the Trojans. For reasons unknown, the freshman didn’t see the field in the Fiesta Bowl matchup with Iowa State the following week and the Ducks relied solely on Dye and Habibi-Likio for yardage in the ground game.
Unfortunately for the shifty underclassman, Dollars suffered a “significant leg injury,” as described by Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. With spring football underway, Dollars is still unable to suit up and take reps with his team.
Dollars joined Trey Benson on the injured reserve — the sophomore three-star who broke his leg at the end of last season. According to Cristobal, Benson will likely return during the summer, but will miss the entirety of spring camp.
Spring is a time for mixing and matching and getting reps for the underclassmen. But that’s a luxury that this year’s running back room simply does not have.
One exception, however, is all-purpose back Cross Patton. The junior hasn’t seen action since arriving in 2019 as a walk-on. Occupying the fifth spot on the depth chart, Patton often operated as a practice back on the Ducks’ roster. But amongst a depleted running back room, Patton’s taken the opportunity and turned some heads.
"He picked up the plays really fast, faster than I’ve ever seen anyone pick up the plays," Dye said. "He’s really smart and honestly, if we can get him out on the field on game days, I can’t wait to see him out there.”
Cristobal and the coaching staff have been pleased with what they’ve seen from Patton as well.
“Special mention to Cross Patton today too,” Cristobal said after the first day of spring camp. “Cross Patton went out there and made a bunch of plays, and did some things.”
The Ducks have also added another walk-on, Aaron Smith, into the running back room, who’s taken the opportunity in stride.
But with the injury to Dollars and Bensen and the departure of Habibi-Likio, the Ducks still have only two scholarship running backs available for camp: Verdell and Dye.
“It’s been pretty tough," Dye said. "We’ve been doing a really good job with it. Me, CJ, Cross and this new cat that we brought in named Aaron. We’ve been doing pretty good. We’ve been getting a lot more reps because people are out, but it’s been fun, a lot of fun."
While Oregon football will surely undergo changes throughout the lineup in a handful of position groups, the running back position will likely remain somewhat stagnant, at least for now.
With limited numbers for the duration of spring camp, it’s uncertain when the Ducks will have the wiggle room to switch up roles and add dimensions in the running game, although Verdell’s repeated injuries leave a potential door ajar.