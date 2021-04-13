What ended up being a shortened 2020 season provided insight into what the Ducks offensive line would look like without players such as fifth-round-pick Shane Lemieux, Jake Hanson, and one of this year's top-rated offensive tackles: Penei Sewell.
Oregon’s core offensive line helped tremendously in the run game during the 2019 season, finishing second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards with 174.86 yards per game. The Ducks’ line in the shortened 2020 season did not live up to the expectation that the previous group set, instead Oregon finished just seventh in Pac-12 rushing yards.
In years past, Oregon’s run game has been strong, but for the first time since 2010 the Ducks fell to the bottom half of the conference in rushing. Not only that, the Ducks were held to five of their seven games with under 100 rushing yards.
“The pandemic really messed with us as an offensive line,” offensive line coach Alex Mirabal said. “I think we need to do a heck of a lot better running the football.”
The lack of chemistry and experience at times hindered the Oregon offense, holding them back from being what they now have the potential to be.
Entering the 2021 season; last year's starting group of Alex Forsyth, George Moore, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, T.J. Bass, and Ryan Walk will all return for the Ducks. Already, the offensive line is in a better position than they were last year — utilizing an entire offseason to prepare and build off the chemistry from last season.
In 2020, the Ducks rotated six players, with Steven Jones being the sixth member. Mirabal said that all six were deserving of playing, but that this season, the rotation may be even deeper.
“It’s really nice because we actually have depth this spring,” Mirabal said. “Last spring we had about eight or nine O-linemen, right now we have 17.”
The depth that the offensive line unit has this season will allow for many different looks and options for Mirabal and head coach Mario Cristobal.
Coach Mirabal is high on Dawson Jaramillo, Logan Sagapolu, Jonathan Denis and Marcus Harper, who all have the potential to cycle into the starting five after showing promise in the first few weeks of spring practice.
Kingsley Suamataia, a highly sought after recruit and the No. 8 center in the country joined the Oregon program back in 2019 and will finally look to make an impact this season.
“I think he's got the potential to be a first round pick,” Mirabal said.
The Ducks offensive line looks to make a leap in the 2021 season, and return to what was once a top O-line.