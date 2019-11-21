Preparation and patience.
Those are the two words that have defined the first 19 years of Spencer Webb’s life. There have been times when those values were tested, and being on his own for the first time while also playing football at the University of Oregon has amplified that pressure even more. But with the help of his faith and his family, Webb is experiencing a breakthrough season that was unexpected, but in a way, inevitable.
“My friends and family back home … those are the people [who keep me grounded],” Webb said. “My brother has a huge role in my life. He raised me from the eighth grade.”
To some, being raised by his brother in a non-traditional family could be seen as a negative. But for Webb, it taught him lessons in life that no other experience could have. It’s part of his unique journey, and he wouldn’t change it for the world.
“Patience is key for me, honestly,” he said. “I was a young guy. I’m still a young guy, so just preparation and patience is everything to me. It means a lot.”
Webb attended Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento, California. The school was founded in 1876 and has produced a total of just four NFL players in its 143-year span. Webb’s path to a successful football career, at times, appeared to be murky.
Even after he emerged as a four-star recruit and the top high school tight end in California in the class of 2018, the path still wasn’t clear. Playing behind four tight ends on the Ducks’ depth chart, he redshirted his first season and appeared in just two games. But everything he learned back home in Sacramento prepared him for that moment. He saw it as an opportunity, not a setback.
“Your redshirt year is a big year for you,” he said. “A lot of people see it as, ‘Oh, I’m redshirting … I should be starting.’ No. This is a blessing in disguise. Yeah, you’re not gonna be playing as much as you want … but that’s when you get ahead — a jump start on all those other freshmen who are complaining. When you’re catching up, they’re sitting back.”
After a full season of being around the Oregon program and building relationships with his teammates and coaches, he thought he’d be ready to play a major role in his redshirt freshman season. An offseason that included adding weight and familiarizing himself with the playbook strengthened that sentiment even further.
Then the organizational chart for the season opener against Auburn came out, and he was the fourth tight end listed. At this point, it seemed like the years of patience and hours of preparation weren’t yielding results.
“Going into the year, we didn’t expect him to be playing in the first game,” quarterback Justin Herbert said of Webb.
But in that very same game, with 2:10 left in the first quarter, Webb’s breakthrough came. At that moment — Allen Iverson-esque step-over and all — the patience and preparation were validated by a highlight-reel touchdown grab. Herbert said that Webb was his fourth or fifth option on the play, but much like his position on the depth chart, Webb created his own opportunity and made a play on the biggest stage of his career.
“He’s been kind of a swing guy for us,” offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said. “His role, the things he can do and applying himself and being a weapon … Spencer’s done a great job, especially for a freshman.”
But for Webb, validation didn’t mean he had arrived. His goals reached far beyond a single touchdown reception, and with so much left for the Ducks to accomplish, despite the loss, he was just getting started. One highlight play didn’t erase his patience, and it certainly didn’t curb his preparation.
Rather than resent the tight ends ahead of him on the depth chart, Webb used them as tools. In a sense, he welcomed them into his preparation, because that’s all he’s ever known.
“I ask them questions. I asked Ryan [Bay] … we ran a play and I said, ‘Hey, what did I do wrong on that?’ And he told me exactly what I did wrong. Because I knew I messed up,” Webb said. “It’s important just to ask questions. I’m not the guy to be like, ‘Oh, I know everything.’ That’s not me.”
Staying grounded got him to this point. Despite the fact that his role is increasing by the week and the Ducks are in the top 10 for the first time since 2015, his values haven’t changed. After catching his third touchdown of the season against Arizona, all Webb cared about was what his family thought — because that’s what he’s always cared about.
“I still think about my family every single day,” he said. “Pray about my family. I’m out here on my own. I think it’s important to make sure you call everyone, make sure everyone’s good. My sister is here — my pregnant sister. I’m excited to go talk to her and see how she’s doing.”
His football journey has been a direct reflection of his life journey. His patience and preparation never wavered regardless of circumstances, and breaking through the odds has made the success that much sweeter.
“In life we all got where we wanna go, and life is a tunnel with obstacles, some good and some bad,” Webb said. “There will be a point where you see the light at the end of the tunnel. Everything you’ve ever wanted is right there, right in front of you.”