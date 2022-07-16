There are certain people you come across in life that embody what it means to “Live life to the fullest,” certain people who truly take no moment for granted and provide their genuine optimism in every interaction you have with them.

Spencer Webb was that person.

Webb sadly died on Wednesday afternoon after a cliff-jumping accident. Local authorities said that he suffered a head injury near Triangle Lake, Oregon.

His friends, teammates and coaches all shared experiences that reflect this outlook Webb had on life.

Among the thousands of tributes pouring in on social media, one of his closest friends and Oregon wide receiver Isaiah Crocker shared a touching tribute to his “best friend.”

Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning tweeted a special message that encapsulated what people need to know about Webb.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Lanning wrote.“Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Former Oregon Head Coach Mario Christobal was also among the many who took to twitter to express their condolences.

“Love You. Will ALWAYS be Proud of you. Rest In Peace Brother,” Cristobal wrote.

Other notable homages included messages from reporters and media alike who got to know Webb more than some might expect.

John Canzano, a freelance journalist, wrote a column that went in-depth on the life that Webb had lived and what he meant to so many people.

Dylan Reubenking, a reporter for Ducks Digest posted a tweet that all who knew Webb can attest to. “He had a passion for helping others and being there for people… He was a role model and a positive influence to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. RIP. ”

On Thursday night, a candlelight vigil was held outside of Autzen stadium where hundreds of students, friends of Webb, and members of the University of Oregon community gathered to pay homage to the late tight end.

A truly sad day for the Oregon community and all those who Webb impacted.