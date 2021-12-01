Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is on the move to join Akron as their new head coach according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman. The Akron Zips are expected to hire the assistant coach after Oregon faces Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game this Friday.
After three years under head coach Tom Arth and a 3-24 record, Akron was looking at several candidates to take the open position, with Moorhead being one of the more prominent in the candidacy rumors.
A Pittsburgh native, Moorhead has previous ties to Akron, spending five years with the team from 2004 to 2008, serving as their offensive coordinator in the last two years.
This will also not be Moorhead’s first time at the helm as a head coach, he previously had stints with Fordham from 2012 to 2015. In 2017, after spending two years with Penn State as their offensive coordinator, Moorhead landed in the SEC as the head coach of Mississippi State after Dan Mullen left the position to go coach the Florida Gators. Moorhead was later fired however for finishing with a record of 14-12 with two bowl game appearances.
After his firing, Moorhead joined Mario Cristobal and the Ducks, where he was hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and has served the past two seasons.