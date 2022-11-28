Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, via his personal twitter account, on Monday, November 28.

Thornton played a total of 13 games throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He accumulated 26 catches for 541 yards and 3 touchdowns. His career recently gained momentum over Oregon’s final three games of the season.

In the Ducks game against Washington, Thornton caught his first touchdown of the season on a 46-yard catch that jump started the Ducks offense in the second half of that game. He followed that up with a 4 catch-151 yard performance against Utah that helped keep the Ducks alive in their fight for a Pac-12 title berth, before they lost to Oregon State on Saturday.

Thornton joins Seven McGee as the second wide receiver to enter the transfer portal this season. He’ll bring a high-engine deep threat to the next program he chooses to sign with. As Oregon moves forward and prepares for its bowl game, the wide receiver room has been consolidated to Troy Franklin, Chase Cota and Kris Hutson, with Josh Delgado and Isaah Crocker as depth pieces.