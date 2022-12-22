Solomon Davis is a versatile player. And now he’s a Duck.

“All coaches talk about development and growth,” he said. “But at Oregon, you can really see it first hand there and everyone is on the same page.”

He was one of dozens of players to sign on with Oregon football on Wednesday. But Davis is unlike most players that the Ducks – or any other team – acquired on National Signing Day.

Davis doesn’t limit himself to just one position. He’s dynamic on both sides of the ball at cornerback and wide receiver. Listed on 247sports as an “athlete” for his position, Davis is No. 45 such player in the class of 2023.

He’s from Charter Oak High School in Covina, California, and he’s the No. 62 player in the state. He’s one of seven players in the top 100 in California to commit to Oregon.

Davis was previously committed to Arizona, but he decommitted in early December, and Dan Lanning pounced on the opportunity to add Davis to his team.