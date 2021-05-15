The Oregon softball team beat Cal 3-1 in the final game of the regular season at Strawberry Softball Stadium on Saturday. The win completes a four-game sweep of Cal and gives the Ducks some momentum as they head into the playoffs.
The offense got things off on the right foot, with Hanna Delgado doubling and Rachel Cid singling her home.
Cal fought back in the bottom of the first. Brooke Yanez gave up a single and a walk, and a run came home on a fielder’s choice.
The tie didn’t last long, as the first three Oregon batters reached in the top of the second to load the bases. Deijah Pangilinan walked to bring in the go-ahead run, and a sacrifice fly from Vallery Wong extended the lead to 3-1.
Yanez settled in for a scoreless second and third. After hitting a batter and walking another to start the fourth, she was replaced by Samaria Diaz — a quicker hook than head coach Melyssa Lombardi has had with Yanez for most of this season. Diaz induced two groundouts and a strikeout to avoid any damage.
Oregon’s offense quieted down, but the three runs in the first two innings proved to be enough. Diaz pitched three scoreless innings in relief, and Raegan Breedlove closed the door to secure the 3-1 victory.
The Ducks’ regular season is complete. They finish with an overall record of 37-15 and 14-10 in Pac-12 play. The win scoots them ahead of Arizona and Arizona State for third place in the conference. They’ll now wait on a seeding for the national tournament.