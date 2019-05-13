Former Oregon softball pitcher Maggie Balint announced via Instagram on Monday that she will continue the rest of her two years at San Diego State University.
“Happy to announce I will be spending the next 2 years at San Diego State finishing up my academic and athletic career!!," Balint said on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone that has supported me through the last couple of months!”
Balint had a standout freshman season including being named a First Team All-Pac-12, Pac-12 All-Freshman and First Team All-Region.
In her sophomore year, Balint battled back injuries, but still went 7-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 18 games and 10 starts to the 2017-18 season.
The pitcher decided to leave the program in mid-January following exits in December from eight other players that included star pitchers Megan Kleist and Miranda Elish.
Balint was the only remaining pitcher from last year’s deep pitching rotation after the two players announced their departure. She was expected to lead a rotation filled with two transfers, Jordan Dail and since-departed Maddie MacGrandle.
Balint told Baseball America in January that she came to Oregon for Mike White and the athletic department was not transparent regarding his contract negotiations.
“I don’t feel comfortable here," Balint said to Baseball America in January. "I feel like I’m by myself and I feel like the athletic director didn’t have my back. I feel completely alone and I’ve never felt this way before on the softball field."