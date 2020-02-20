Softball kept on winning, as they easily bested Mississippi State 7-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The Bulldogs were able to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, but solid hitting by the Ducks was too much for Mississippi State to overcome. Oregon improved to 11-0 on the season.
Oregon got on the scoreboard in the first inning when Terra McGowan hit an RBI single that allowed Haley Cruse to score. The Ducks were able to hold the lead until the fourth inning, when MSU’s Anna Kate Segars hit a RBI single that scored Carter Spexarth. Later that inning, Aquana Brownlee hit a sacrifice fly that brought Madisyn Kennedy home.
But the Ducks were able to snap back into action in the bottom of the fourth. Vallery Wong belted a two-RBI double which allowed Ariel Carlson and Hannah Galey to score to put the Ducks up. Later that inning Cruse hit a single that allowed Wong to score. Finally, Rachel Cid hit a two-RBI single that drove in Cruse and Jazzy Contreras.
The rest of the game was quiet with the exception of am Allee Bunker single that allowed Cruse to earn her third run of the game and put the Ducks up 7-2.
Oregon is 9-0 in neutral-site games this season and will be back at it again on Friday to take on Notre Dame.