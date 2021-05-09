Committing five errors, surrendering 11 walks, hitting two batters and spiking four wild pitches will never win a baseball game.
The Spokane Indians proved this on Sunday night in a 15-1 loss against the Eugene Emeralds in Spokane, WA. With the win, the Emeralds leave Washington 5-1 – not bad for their first series.
The Emerald offense was potent from the first pitch, jumping on Spokane starter Helcris Olivarez immediately. In the first inning with Patrick Bailey on first, Sean Roby launched a ground rule double over the left field fence to take a 1-0 advantage.
A hit by pitch, a steal and a Will Wilson single to left field extended the Emerald lead to 2-0 in the third.
Caleb Kilian got the rock for the Emeralds, and despite cruising through the first two innings, an Eddy Diaz RBI groundout got the Indians on the board in the third – their only run of the game.
With two outs in the fourth, Ismael Munguia reached on a fielding error by Indian first baseman John Cresto. Munguia stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error. Simon Whiteman stepped up next and sent a triple to deep center to grow the lead to 4-1.
Trent Fennell took over for Olivarez in the fifth, but he didn’t have much more luck. Wilson doubled to center, and scored on another error from Cresto. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, another Indian error and another Whiteman hit opened the floodgates, as the lead was now 7-1.
In the sixth with the score now 8-1 Emeralds, Spokane reliever Raymells Rosa walked the bases loaded. This forced another pitching change for Riley Pint, who couldn’t find the zone. A hit by pitch, a walk and a pair of wild pitches ballooned the led to 11-1.
John Russell replaced Kilian in the sixth to end a solid outing from Kilian in which he only gave up three hits.
The Emeralds added on in the seventh. A pair of walks to Roby and Tyler Fitzgareld set up first and second for Franklin Labour who lined a three-run bomb over the left center wall. The lead was now 14-1.
A Diego Rincones solo home run to left in the ninth put the finishing touches on a 15-1 victory.
Despite the inconsistent play from the Indian pitching staff and defense, the Eugene pitching performance must not go unmentioned. Kilian, Russell, and Ryan Walker combined for just four hits, and one run surrendered.
The Emeralds will be back in action Monday with a doubleheader against the Hillsboro Hops. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 5:05 p.m. in Hillsboro, OR.