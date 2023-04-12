It was baserunners galore for Oregon on a quiet Wednesday afternoon at PK Park. The visiting San Francisco Dons allowed 14 hits, nine walks, seven hit batters, five errors, two wild pitches and two passed balls, helping the Ducks complete a two-game sweep with a 16-6 victory.

“The opportunities that you have when it’s a really tight, competitive, one-run game — those are obviously more stressful than a day where you win by 10,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “But it’s just another day, and it’s another game. Today’s just a little different than the last game. They’re all just a little unique, right?”

Seven Oregon hitters reached base multiple times, but the highlights came from some unlikely heroes. Bryce Boettcher reached base six times and hit his first career home run, and Anson Aroz and Drew Smith each collected their first career hit.

“They all work their tails off,” Wasikowski said. “And there’s some talent that you saw today that hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities, and to see them succeed is really a lot of fun for us.”

Right-hander Turner Spoljaric got the start on the mound for Oregon. He allowed line-drive singles to the first two batters he faced, and the Dons got an early run on a 6-4-3 double play.

The Ducks’ 1-0 deficit didn’t last long, as Drew Cowley quickly knotted things up with an RBI double. Sabin Ceballos then went deep to left field for his seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot to put Oregon up 3-1 in the first inning.

San Francisco starter Matt McConnell hit two consecutive batters to load the bases, but Gavin Grant struck out as the Ducks settled for a three-spot.

McDonnell’s day ended there, with San Francisco electing to bring in a lefty, Hunter Holzemer. Things did not go well for the southpaw. Rikuu Nishida singled, then reached second on an error and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher, as the Dons continued to play shoddy defense. After Colby Shade walked, Cowley recorded his second RBI hit of the day, then advanced on another error.

Ceballos hit a routine ground ball to shortstop, but Mario Demera flubbed it, committing the third error of the inning as a run came home. The Ducks scratched out one more on a double play, running their lead up to 6-1 through two innings.

With a five-run lead to work with, Spoljaric had trouble settling in. He gave up three consecutive singles to start the third inning. All three runners came around to score on a passed ball and two groundouts, cutting Oregon’s lead to 6-4.

Holzemer’s struggles continued in the bottom of the third. Boettcher and Grant hit back-to-back doubles, and Nishida reached on a terrible play by first baseman Christian Stapleton, as he failed to cover first on a soft ground ball. That ended Holzemer’s day.

Fellow southpaw Weston Lombard issued two free passes, but Nishida got picked off as the Ducks’ season-long struggles on the basepaths continued. They settled for one run in the inning.

The Dons’ play went from ugly to embarrassing in the fourth. They committed their fourth error, and the Ducks scored on RBI doubles from Grant and Cowley. Another run came in on San Francisco’s second passed ball of the game, as the catcher simply dropped a ball he seemed to have complete control of.

It was a five-spot for Oregon, blowing it open to 12-4.

After a clean fourth inning for Spoljaric, his day came to an end. He threw 44 strikes in 66 pitches, with the main detriment being his rough third inning.

“He threw the ball over the plate,” Wasikowski said. “Good hitting team; those guys can hit. They got guys that can hit the ball over the fence, and they didn’t, so we kept the score down. He did a nice job.”

Freshman lefty Logan Olson allowed a run in the fifth after a double and a wild pitch, but Nishida made a diving catch to end the inning.

“He’s doing a better job in the outfield,” Wasikowski said. “He seems more comfortable. He can really throw. He’s a catalyst on the baseball field.”

The Ducks put up two more in the sixth inning against San Francisco’s fifth and sixth pitchers of the day. Shade reached base for the fourth time with a hit by pitch, Cowley and Tanner Smith both walked and Jacob Walsh hit an RBI single. Aroz, in the game at catcher, came through with his first collegiate hit, an RBI knock to make it 14-5.

“I loved every part of it,” Aroz said. “Looking up and seeing [hitting coach Jack] Marder with the smirk he makes, you could tell something was coming out of his mouth. I didn’t know what it was yet. But I think the coolest part of that experience was as soon as I hit the ball, just hearing the dugout blow up.”

Boettcher also reached base for the fifth time in the game that inning — three via hit by pitch.

“I gave a little smile,” Boettcher said. “I’ve never been hit by three pitches in my career. So that’s a first.”

The Ducks played some sloppy defense of their own in the seventh, as three errors led to a San Francisco run.

But they got that run back in the bottom of the seventh. Nishida reached on the Dons’ fifth error, and freshman third baseman Smith joined Aroz in collecting his first collegiate hit. This one was also an RBI single, making it 15-6.

“Happy that Coach Waz gave me the opportunity,” Smith said. “Just a really special moment for me and my teammates. Everybody was on the top rail for me, and I just really appreciate it.”

Boettcher stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning and wasn’t hit by a pitch this time — instead, he got some revenge on the baseball, slamming one to left field for his first career home run.

“I’m not looking to get hit by pitches. I’m looking to do damage,” Boettcher said.

Austin Anderson and Jacob Hughes combined to pitch the final three innings to complete the 10-run win. It was an eventful and luxurious victory to get the Ducks back on the right track after two tough losses to Oregon State.

Oregon (22-9, 7-5 Pac-12) will play a critical series against No. 8 Stanford (22-8, 10-2 Pac-12) this weekend, with the first game scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. in PK Park.