Oregon’s career shutout leader, 2022 Pac-12 keeper of the season and conference leader in saves, Leah Freeman, announced on her social media Tuesday night that she will be transferring to Duke for her senior year.

“I can’t put into words how thankful I am to the University of Oregon, everyone within the Athletic department, and all who have supported my experience for these last 2.5 years, especially my family.”

Freeman’s heroics between the posts kept the injury riddled Ducks afloat throughout the season. She made 114 saves, including a career high of 14 during a 2-0 victory against Washington in September.

A player of Freeman’s caliber should be consistently playing in the NCAA National Tournament. The Ducks have come close, but have yet to breach tournament play under coach Graeme Abel.

The Duke Blue Devils finished the 2022 season with a second overtime loss to Alabama in the quarterfinals of the national tournament and a record of 15-5-3.

“The sky's the limit for her,” Abel, who was the keeper coach for the USWNT World Cup winning side, said before the season. “If she wants to go play for the national team, then she’ll play for the national team.”