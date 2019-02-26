Photos: The No. 4 Oregon Ducks defeat the Stanford Cardinal 11-2

After leading her team to a 4-2 record over the weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, sophomore utility player Shaye Bowden won Pac-12 player of the week.

Bowden, who has played as a catcher for the Ducks this season, hit .412, going 7-for-17 with a home run and seven RBIs over a six-game span for the Ducks.

The sophomore's biggest game came against Texas A&M. She had two hits, three RBI’s, and hit in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to give Oregon a comeback victory over the Aggies.

The catcher was also stellar behind the plate, throwing out three runners over the weekend. Bowden added to her total that leads the Pac-12 with six runners caught stealing even though Bowden has only played in nine games as the catcher.

After their 4-2 weekend, the Ducks moved to No. 20 in the USA Today/NFCA polls. Oregon will look to move up in the polls as it takes on three top-25 teams (No. 3 Florida, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 22 Auburn) this upcoming weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California.

