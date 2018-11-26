Former Oregon power hitter Shannon Rhodes announced on Twitter on Monday night that she will be moving back to her home state of Texas to continue her collegiate career as a Texas Longhorn.
Rhodes, a junior, will be reunited with not only her former Oregon coach, Mike White, but also with her former Oregon teammates, Miranda Elish and Lauren Burke, who both transferred from Oregon to Texas in October.
Rhodes was absent from the Ducks’ roster last week, along with freshman Alyssa Pinto. Pinto has yet to announce any plans of transferring to another program.
As a Duck, Rhodes was a key in Oregon’s lineup. In her sophomore year as Oregon’s starting center fielder, Rhodes scored 39 runs, 42 RBIs and recorded 11 home runs. Her 14 stolen bases last season also ranked her second on the team. Rhodes was named a Pac-12 All-Freshman and the NCAA Eugene Regional MVP during her first year in Eugene.
