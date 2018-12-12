Shae Anderson, a sophomore middle distance runner on the Oregon track and field team, announced via Instagram she would be transferring to UCLA. She has three eligible season of indoor and outdoor track remaining, and is expected to compete in both for UCLA.
Anderson’s father, Mark Anderson went to UCLA, was a two-time NCAA All-American and was the men’s decathlon champion in 1980.
“It was my childhood dream to go to UCLA and follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Anderson said on her post.
Prior to her arrival at Oregon, Anderson was named the Gatorade California 2016-2017 Athlete of the Year.
As a freshman, Anderson was an integral part of the women’s 4x400-meter relay teams.
She was a first team All-American in the 4x400, both indoors and outdoors. She helped the relay team place third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last June. She also competed internationally in Finland as a member of the U.S. team in the IAAF World U-20 Championships last June. Anderson ran the second leg, and the team finished first with a time of 3 minutes, 28.74 seconds.
Anderson’s decision is the latest in a series of transfers from Oregon after Hayward Field was demolished this past summer with plans to completely renovate it in time for the 2020 Olympic trials and 2021 World Championships.
