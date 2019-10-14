In Oregon’s dominating 42-point win over Colorado, offensive tackle Penei Sewell was also dominant, as the sophomore earned his third Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week award this season.
Sewell has not only done an effective job of protecting Justin Herbert’s blind side, but is one of the nation’s best run blocking linemen in just his second season.
His run blocking shined against Colorado, as he frequently made key blocks down the field. Sewell was a key cog in Oregon’s rushing attack as they ran for a season-high 252 yards. He finished with a grade of 92.7 over 65 snaps at left tackle in Oregon’s 45-3 win.
He is gaining plenty of national hype as well. Oregon is 11-2 when Sewell — the highest graded lineman (94.0) in the country for the season according to Pro Football Focus — is in the lineup.
Additionally, Sewell has now been recognized three times on the PFF National Team of the Week list and has been the highest graded tackle in the Pac-12 in five of 13 career games by PFF.
Finally, the tackle took home the Outland Trophy National Player of the Month for September.