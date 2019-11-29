Seniors Ronika Stone and Willow Johnson sat courtside after a win against the Beavers to watch tribute videos recorded for the two seniors.
Stone and Johnson wrapped up their stellar Oregon careers on Friday night. Stone finished the season breaking program records for hitting percentage (.336) and block assists (429) and Johnson’s third kill on Friday gave her 1,000 for her career.
3,098 fans came out to Matthew Knight Arena to watch the Ducks beat the Beavers 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15.
The Beavers took the first set, denying the Ducks a sweep. It was a close set, tied at 23-23 at one point, but OSU won consecutive points to win the set.
In the second set Oregon fought back from an early deficit, with an ace by Taylor Williams tying it up at 12-12. Oregon State never pulled into the lead again and a kill by Brooke Nuneviller won the set to tie it up at one apiece.
Karson Bacon stepped up in the third set, sparking a six-point run for the Ducks and giving them the lead at 11-9. When the Beavers started to creep back at 20-19, Bacon recorded yet another kill. The Ducks scored the last four points, securing a lead at two sets to one.
Williams, Stone and Nuneviller led the Ducks in the fourth set, winning the set easily at 25-15 and the Ducks secured a victory for their last match of the season.
Stone, with a .361 hitting percentage and Johnson, with a .333, led the Ducks. Bacon contributed 11 kills and hit a .579 with seven blocks. Nuneviller also finished with 11 kills and 21 digs.
The Civil War game brought Oregon’s season to a close, Johnson finishing her career 10th in school history in hitting percentage (.272) and Stone finishing fifth in career points (1,605.5) and third in total blocks (485).