Oregon men's basketball guard Will Richardsom earned All-Pac-12 second team honors.

The senior out of Hinesville, Georgia led Oregon in scoring with 14.1 points per game and averaged 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.

As Richardson plays out his last in-conference games as a Duck, he finishes ninth in career steals and assists and one of 37 players in Oregon’s history to score at least 1,000 career points.

Richardson, whose playing status is in question for the Ducks first game of the Pac-12 tournament against Oregon State, was the only Duck selected to the all-conference team after the recently departed Chris Daurte and Eugene Omoruyi made the first team last season.