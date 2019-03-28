It’s easy to notice how hard senior guard Ehab Amin plays during a game. His leadership and gritty defense has been a big influence this season and was on full display in Oregon’s second round 73-54 win over UC Irvine.
Amin’s unselfish, do-anything-to-win mindset and influential guidance has helped this Oregon team reach the Sweet 16.
“Ehab's given us tremendous energy off the bench,” head coach Dana Altman said. “We were really struggling against California-Irvine, and he came in and hit a big shot. But defensively he really got us going again. … He's really a good leader defensively and he's been making some big shots for us.”
His tough defense doesn’t take breaks either. His teammates have dealt with him in practice all season. The Amin-experience has taught them a lot about defending, and forced them to improve their offensive games.
“Sometimes he just cheats the plays and comes out of nowhere,” freshman guard Will Richardson said. “It works on getting your basketball IQ up.”
His impact on practice is so high, there’s a hole when he is unable to participate. He also likes to profit off the more lenient foul calls during practice.
“There’s no referees out there so he kind of takes advantage of that,” senior forward Paul White said laughing. “Ehab’s a funny dude. Sometimes when he is matched up with me, sometimes it’s hard for me to take him serious, but for the most part, he shows what kind of defensive specialist he is in practice on the court.”
Although it brings a smile to White’s face, it does quite the opposite for Oregon opponents.
“It’s just something I kind of laugh about because he really gets underneath you,” White said. “Some of his mannerisms are just hilarious to me. I think with that being said, he causes havoc on the other team. As long as he keeps doing that, we’re good.”
Point guard Payton Pritchard is one player Amin matches up with in practice. The junior has learned a lot from Amin this season, but that doesn’t stop him from trash talking his friend.
“He definitely tries to go at me, I mean Ehab still can’t guard me,” Pritchard joked before grabbing Amin’s attention in the locker room. “Hey Ehab, you can’t guard me.”
“I can,” Amin responded. “I definitely can.”
“Nah, I’m just kidding,” Pritchard said. “That man right there has made my offensive game better and obviously I’ve learned things defensively. The way he plays defense, the reads and the way he goes after steals, I definitely have learned some things from him.”
Every game right now is a bonus for Amin. There were times when it seemed like this Oregon team would not be playing in March. Whether Thursday’s game against Virginia is Amin’s last for the Ducks, or he helps them earn another game, his unwavering effort has left a mark on this Oregon program.
“Whatever he can do to help the team, he does,” Pritchard said. “He gets deflections, he gets charges, he gets steals, he gets a shot here and there. He’s all over the place. That’s a great team player, but that’s also a great player in general.”
