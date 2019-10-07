Head coach Mario Cristobal announced Monday morning that senior defensive end Gus Cumberlander will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a “significant injury.”
Cumberlander was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Cal in the midst of a comeback. The injury looked gruesome in the moment, as the defensive lineman's knee gave out. He stayed on the ground for quite some time before being carted off in an air cast.
He was a key cog in Avalos’ defense, contributing seven tackles, with 2.5 being for tackles for loss this season. He also registered 1.5 sacks. He started four of five games, with the only missed game being Nevada to injury.
Cumberlander waited his turn. He battled year in and out, yet never landed a starting job — that changed this year. Unfortunately for Cumberlander, his opportunity is up as it is unlikely he will receive a fifth-year medical redshirt.
Reigning Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week Kayvon Thibodeaux will now step in to replace the injured Cumberlander. Additionally, former Miami transfer DJ Johnson, who has been disruptive as a backup this year, will receive increased snaps from here on out.