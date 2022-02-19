The Oregon women’s basketball team was able to retain a key frontcourt presence Saturday, as forward Sedona Prince announced she will return for her redshirt senior season via her personal Twitter account.
“SCO DUCKS!!! I’ll be back next season to pursue my masters degree and a national championship. I love you Duck Family and I’m excited to be coming back. Here’s to another,” she wrote.
Prince, who will graduate this spring, will not forgo her senior season to play professionally.
This season, Prince is the team’s second leading rebounder grabbing 4.4 rebounds per game. She also leads the team in field goal percentage shooting 54.8% from the field.
Prince’s return provides the Ducks some much needed frontcourt experience, especially with the imminent departure of Nyara Sabally for the WNBA draft.
Prince has shown on several occasions she has the ability to take over games. In the 2021 NCAA tournament, Prince tallied 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 blocks to beat the No. 3 seeded Georgia Bulldogs.
More recently, the Ducks’ forward scored 16 points and added 3 blocks to put away the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 15.
Next season, the Ducks will look to pair Prince with incoming freshman and top prospect Grace Vanslooten.