A restless crowd was rewarded with a Gabe Matthews walk-off home run to give the Ducks a hard-earned 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.
“No runs, no hits and no errors,” rang through the PA system at the end of the first and second innings.
Junior right-handed pitcher Cullen Kafka got his third start of the season. He entered the game with a worrisome 8.22 ERA and only eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched.
While the defense was strong, the offense could not find its niche.
In the first inning, an aggressive call from third-base coach Jack Marder waved in Tanner Smith who was posted at third as Kenyon Yovan hit a pop fly into shallow left field. Milwaukee outfielder Adam LaRock made the easy catch and nailed Smith at home plate.
With just one hit through the first three innings, Oregon was having trouble getting anything going at the plate.
Matthews demonstrated his patience at the dish. In the fifth inning, he moved into a tie with Mitchell Tolman for second on Oregon’s career walks list.
Most teams might rely on its veterans to grind out close games, but it was the underclassmen who would get Oregon on the scoreboard.
True freshman Anthony Hall hit a shot to right field resulting in an RBI triple. The next batter, sophomore Aaron Zavala, got the ball past the third baseman down the left-field line, and Hall scored standing up, giving Oregon a 2-0 advantage.
But another scoring opportunity slid through Oregon's hands as they left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth.
Kafka allowed two hits, which left runners at first and third, at the top of the sixth. Kafka proceeded to hit Milwaukee second baseman Mike Ferri, which loaded the bases for the Panthers.
Head coach Mark Wasikowski called timeout wanted to talk things over with his starting pitcher. Deciding to keep him on the mound proved hurtful. After striking out another batter and with things looking up, Kafka allowed his third hit of the inning and Milwuakee took the lead, 3-2.
That signaled the end of his afternoon for Kafka, and Wasikowski motioned to the bullpen.
Keaton Chase took over pitching duties in the bottom of the sixth.
Despite the fresh arm, Chase surrendered the first home run of the game. Milwuakee’s designated hitter Jack Kraus smashed the homer to left field, his first of the year.
Rain showered down in the eighth inning as Oregon’s chances of regaining the lead were slipping away. With less than two innings to play, Milwaukee led, 4-2.
Hall had himself a game as he homered for the first time in his career. His home run pulled the Ducks to within one, 4-3.
The hero of last weekend's walk-off victory over Nevada, Jack Scanlon, came through for the Ducks once again. A grounder to the Milwaukee first baseman bounced off his glove and into the outfield. Zavala scores the tying run and tie the score at 4-4.
Closer Kolby Somers put away three straight Milwaukee batters to give Oregon a chance to steal the game in the bottom of the ninth. Getting on base once wasn't enough to secure a win, and the game headed to extra innings.
In the 11th, Milwaukee left the bases loaded, leaving the door open for Oregon.
Matthews opened and closed that door for Oregon’s fourth straight victory. A homer to center field sent Oregon home with an even record after starting the season 0-4.
“Offensively we’re not even close to there yet,” Matthews said. “But we’re winning ugly.”