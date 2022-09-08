Oregon’s disappointing loss to Georgia was certainly a headline for week one of college football, but it was not the only notable Pac-12 game. Of the dozen teams in the conference, nine of them were able to find victory during the opening weekend. With the excitement of a new season fresh on the minds of fans and players, stories from across the Conference of Champions began to roll in.

No. 7 Utah (0-1) falls to unranked Florida (1-0) 29-26 in the swamp

A back-and-forth battle failed to go the way of the Utes on Saturday night. It’s not about how many lead changes there are in a game, only the last one matters. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson rushed into the endzone to put the Gators ahead with a little over a minute left. The eyes of the nation turned to Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, but a goal line interception sealed the fate of last year’s Pac-12 champions. The loss put Utah at 1-7 all-time against SEC opponents. Utah hosts Southern Utah (1-0) next Saturday.

Arizona (1-0) upsets San Diego State (0-1) on the road in impressive 38-20 fashion

With its first win over a Mountain West opponent since 2016, the Arizona Wildcats started the year off on the right paw. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura threw four touchdowns alongside 299 passing yards in his first game with Arizona after playing for Washington State last season. The Wildcats’ defense held the Aztecs to just 62 passing yards in SDSU’s new stadium debut. Arizona hosts Mississippi State (1-0) next week in its home opener.

USC (1-0) fires on all cylinders in 66-14 win over Rice (0-1)

Many seem to believe that the Trojans are the clear choice for Pac-12 champion, and some think a playoff chance is likely. USC made a strong case for both in its opening game, defeating Rice 66-14. Three USC pick-sixes mixed with an onslaught by the Trojan offense left southern Californian fans feeling good about week one. The Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams era is off to an explosive start. USC plays at Stanford (1-0) next week in the first conference matchup of the season.

Beavers (1-0) build on Boise State (0-1) blunders in 34-17 victory

Oregon State’s notorious turnover chainsaw had a busy night in the opening of newly renovated Reser Stadium. Five Bronco turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles proved to be detrimental to Boise State as Oregon State scored 17 points off turnovers in the first half alone. A 24-0 halftime lead was more than enough for the Beavers who held on to win their first game of the season. Oregon State will play a solid Fresno State (1-0) squad next Saturday in California.

Big first quarter sets tone in Washington’s (1-0) 45-20 win over Kent State (0-1)

Early and often seemed the theme for the Washington Huskies’ offense in its first win of the new season. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was brilliant against the Golden Flashes, throwing for 345 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Twenty-one first quarter points gave Washington a comfortable lead that would be held up by a stingy defense that forced three turnovers en route to a season opening smackdown. The Huskies host Portland State (0-1) for their week two matchup.

UCLA (1-0) overcomes slow start to defeat Bowling Green (0-1) 45-17 in season opener

Fans of Bowling Green may have had a glimmer of hope when the Falcons led 17-7 in the first half. But Dorian Thompson-Robinson had other plans to open his fifth season. A 68-yard touchdown rush from the UCLA quarterback, along with 298 yards in the air, demonstrated just how lethal the Bruins’ offense can be. UCLA found the endzone in each quarter en route to 45 points, its largest point total in a season opener since 2017. UCLA will host Alabama State (1-0) next Saturday.

Colorado (0-1) finds quarterback controversy, but not success in 38-13 loss to TCU (1-0)

Colorado’s live Buffalo mascot Ralphie had more rushing yards in her pregame loop than the actual team had in 60 minutes against the Horned Frogs. In its first ever matchup with TCU, Colorado rushed for just 113 yards. Two quarterbacks suited up for the Buffs. Colorado starter Brendon Lewis threw for under 70 yards in just under three quarters of play. Sophomore J.T. Shrout threw for 157 off the bench. The fans in Boulder were visibly frustrated at the coaching decisions, and Colorado has some questions to answer and some positions to figure out as soon as possible. The Buffaloes will play at Air Force (1-0) next Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Arizona State (1-0) tramples Northern Arizona (0-1) 40-3 in intrastate tilt

Pac-12 football kicked off on Thursday night in Tempe with a predictable Sun Devil victory. ASU quarterback Emory Jones was sharp in his first game as a Sun Devil. The Florida transfer was 13-for-18 despite Arizona State displaying a run-heavy gameplan. The Sun Devils have now won 11 straight over the Lumberjacks and are undefeated against NAU since 1938. ASU’s next game will come on Sept. 10, on the road against No.12 Oklahoma State (1-0).

Washington State (1-0) picks up tenth consecutive win over Idaho (0-1) 24-17

Despite losing the turnover battle and time of possession, Washington State won its season opener against the Vandals. Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward was sharp in his Pac-12 debut; the sophomore quarterback had three touchdown passes and no interceptions on the day. A tough road game awaits the Cougars next Saturday in Madison against No. 18 Wisconsin (1-0).

Defensive score seals California’s (1-0) 34-13 win over UC Davis (0-1)

Craig Woodson’s 39-yard pick-six was a fitting exclamation point for California’s week one win over UC Davis. The costly turnover put the Bears up 24-7 over the Aggies as California improved to 11-0 all-time against UC Davis. Arizona transfer Jack Plummer had three touchdowns in his Berkeley Blue debut. Cal will face off with UNLV (1-0) next Saturday.

Stanford (1-0) stomps Colgate (0-1) 41-10 in anticlimactic opener

Last season’s last place finisher in the Pac-12 North took advantage of a Colgate mismatch to start 2022. Colgate’s only touchdown came on a blocked punt; Stanford’s defense allowed just 3 points. Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee racked up 308 passing yards as he found Michael Wilson for a pair of scores in a dominating first victory. Next week Stanford kicks off Pac-12 play against USC (1-0).