Lane United Football club hosted Oregon Valley Futebol Alliance to a scoreless draw at Civic Park on Thursday night. LUFC extended its unbeaten streak to six. The two clubs previously met in May and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lane sits third in the Northwest region, where the top two teams make the playoffs. LUFC missed out on a much needed three points, having to settle for one instead. With a game in hand, Lane sits seven points outside the playoff spot.

The opening half was even. The Reds pressured any heavy OVF touch in the Alliance half.

“We expected to give them a run,” Robin Terry said. “That was our mindset the whole week. Our main focus was keeping them under pressure in every aspect, whether it’s them attacking, or possessing at the back.”

In the ninth minute, Jose Carlos Gonzalez broke away from the OVF defense. With no one but the keeper to beat, Gonzalez shot toward the bottom left corner of the goal, and forced keeper Roman Gabriel to make a sensational save.

After a few passes on the right wing in the 15th minute, Diego Dutilh put a pass on a plate at the top of the penalty box for Duncan McGuire to have a shot. McGuire fired the ball right to the chest of Gabriel.

A 25-yard free kick by Gonzalez rocketed toward the top corner of the OVF net, and seemed destined to go in, before Roman made another save. A minute later, Maguire got on the end of a cross and knuckled a shot off the bottom of Roman’s right post.

United’s defense held the Alliance attackers off. Any dangerous plays were immediately snuffed out by Albert Ecuin. The fiercely physical first half ended with three yellow cards and no score.

OVF started the second half hot. In the opening 15 minutes, the visitors created three corners and two clear chances to take the lead.

Dutilh dispossessed Roman in the OVF box leaving the Alliance goal empty. LUFC failed to capitalize on the chance as McGuire launched a shot well off target.

Ryan Brakke, Terry and Dutilh perpetually pestered the OFV defense on the right side. Center back Modou Sowe caused trouble every time he dribbled forward.

Despite the offensive efforts, LUFC couldn’t find the back of the net. Both clubs created chances, but lacked the final scoring finish. The Reds lacked “luck” in front of goal, according to Dutilh.

“Pretty much all the chances were us,” Dutilh said. “We weren’t able to capitalize on those. It’s obviously frustrating, you try and give 100%, the result didn’t come our way. We know what we have to improve on.”

With playoffs on the horizon, Terry has some goals to honor the home supporters.

“Finish out strong and play for the supporters,” Terry said. “Make it worthwhile for them to come and watch us. We just have to honor the fans for the rest of the season and finish strong.”

Lane United looks to continue its unbeaten streak against the Oly Town Artesians at Black Hills High School in Olympus, Wash. on Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m.