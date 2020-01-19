After pulling ahead of the Golden Bears in the first quarter the Ducks never looked back, dominating Cal in a 105-55 victory on Sunday.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks had a target on their backs after beating No. 2 Stanford in a record breaking performance on Thursday. Despite being the team to beat Oregon held their focus, destroying the Bears in a season-high scoring game for Satou Sabally and Erin Boley.
“Every game we have to really be focused and play to our potential not to who the opponent is,” Boley said.
Minyon Moore got the Ducks off to a hot start with two threes, four assists and two steals in the first five minutes of play. Oregon had no trouble securing a sizeable lead, finishing the first quarter 31-14.
Satou Sabally fought through the Cal defense down in the paint, finishing the first ten minutes with 13 points.
“From the start, I really had to change my attitude just knowing that I’m an important player and a role player and [Coach Kelly Graves] really made an effort in making clear how hard I have to play and that I have to be aggressive,” Sabally said.
After a dominant performance in the first period, the Ducks didn’t slow down, holding Cal to three points in the first five minutes of the second period.
The Bears could not contain Sabally as she racked up 22 points and five rebounds before the end of the first half, sending the Ducks into the break with a 30 point lead, 57-27.
Sabally has nine double-figure scoring efforts in 12 games after spending opening week abroad playing with the German Women’s National Team. The Berlin, Germany native blew up on the Golden Bears, finishing the game with a season high 31 points along with seven rebounds. She was 11-14 from the floor and finished 8-10 on the free throw line. Sunday was Sabally’s third 30-point game, just two points shy of her career high 33 points.
“We just keep encouraging Satou to be aggressive and when she is she’s just such a load,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “By being aggressive it’s attacking the basket, posting up and getting offensive rebounds and she did all of the above today which was great.”
The Ducks struggled from the 3-point line against Stanford in the first half on Thursday, finishing the first quarter shooting a mere 11% from the arc. The Ducks found their rhythm against the Bears, finishing the first half shooting 50 percent from the three.
“I think we did a good job early on of getting the shots that we wanted and that helped us get into a good rhythm.”
Erin Boley and Moore were on fire from the 3-point line, Boley shooting 6-8 and finishing with a season-high 22 points and Moore shooting 3-3 from beyond the arc, contributing 11 total points.
“She needed a game like this, we’re a better basketball team when Erin is out there stroking it,” Graves said.
Ruthy Hebard scored 16 points and had six rebounds, contributing to Oregon’s sizeable lead. Hebard ranks No. 4 in the country for field shooting percentage at 67.8 percent.
After breaking Oregon’s all-time scoring record with a career-high 37 points on Thursday against Stanford, Sabrina Ionescu secured her tenth double-double of the season, contributing 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.
“It really helps to play in front of a great crowd,” Graves said. “I think what these young women are doing and the excitement they are generating here in the community is incredible. Another 10,000 plus night and they are witnessing good basketball.”
Up next, the Ducks face off against the Oregon State Beavers twice in three days. The Ducks will host the Beavers on Friday night before continuing the Civil War weekend on Sunday afternoon in Corvallis.