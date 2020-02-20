Oregon women’s basketball forward Satou Sabally has announced her decision to forego her senior year at Oregon and enter the WNBA draft in April 2020.
Sabally posted a picture on Twitter, and her other social media accounts Thursday morning, before sitting down with ESPN’s Holly Rowe in an interview.
Sabally is currently in the midst of her junior campaign this season averaging 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Ducks.
She will join three other Oregon starters (Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Minyon Moore) that are projected to be selected in the 2020 WNBA Draft this year as well.
Oregon’s “Big Three'' of Ionescu, Hebard and Sabally are all in espnW’s top five midseason rankings for the nation’s top-25 players, sitting at No. 1, five and four, respectively.
The Berlin, Germany, native was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and All Pac-12 last year as a sophomore, and on a handful of national watchlists as she currently has a career-high seven double-doubles this season.
Sabally has been an integral part of Oregon’s 12-game winning streak this season. The Ducks head to the Bay Area this weekend for a crucial matchup with No. 4 Stanford and California.