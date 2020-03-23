2020.2.28.EMG.MMM.WBBDucksv.WSU-10.jpg

Sabrina Ionescu (20) cuts the remainder of the net and holds it up for the audience to see. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Washington State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

Sabrina Ionescu unanimously secured the Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year on Monday. 

The senior guard, who received all 30 votes from a national media panel, is only the second player in the award’s 25-year history to be a unanimous choice. UConn’s Breanna Stewart, who won the award a record three times, was the first unanimous choice in 2016. 

“That’s pretty crazy. Someone I look up to and have a good relationship with,” Ionescu said of Stewart to the AP. “To be in a class with her is an honor.” 

The Walnut Creek, California, native is only the eighth player to earn AP All-American honors three times. 

In her final season, Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds to help lead the Ducks to a Pac-12 regular season and tournament championship. She crushed the NCAA career triple-double record finishing with 26, and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. 

