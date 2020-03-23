Sabrina Ionescu unanimously secured the Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year on Monday.
The senior guard, who received all 30 votes from a national media panel, is only the second player in the award’s 25-year history to be a unanimous choice. UConn’s Breanna Stewart, who won the award a record three times, was the first unanimous choice in 2016.
“That’s pretty crazy. Someone I look up to and have a good relationship with,” Ionescu said of Stewart to the AP. “To be in a class with her is an honor.”
The Walnut Creek, California, native is only the eighth player to earn AP All-American honors three times.
In her final season, Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds to help lead the Ducks to a Pac-12 regular season and tournament championship. She crushed the NCAA career triple-double record finishing with 26, and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.