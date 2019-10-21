Oregon women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu was nominated a third time for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation’s top point guard, announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coach Association.
The two-time Lieberman award winner is being nominated in her final season at Oregon, among 20 other nominees. Ionescu also won a plethora of awards in the 2018-19 season that included the Wade Trophy, Pac-12 Player of the Year and the Wooden Award Winner.
In her outstanding junior season, Ionescu averaged a team high 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, and led the team to its first Final Four appearance in program history. She also became the NCAA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles among men and women.
Before entering this year, Ionescu announced via The Players’ Tribune that she had decided to stay at Oregon for her senior season before heading to the WNBA Draft in 2020.
Her record-setting production of 1,984 points, 792 assists and 756 rebounds in three seasons at Oregon are giving her a chance to be the first player in NCAA women’s basketball history to reach 2,000 career points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.
The Lieberman candidate list can be changed at any point throughout the season and the five finalists will be presented to the Hall of Fame committee in March. The final winner will be awarded on April 10, 2020 in Los Angeles at the College Basketball Awards.
Follow Carly on Twitter @carly.ebisuya