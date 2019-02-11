After consecutive 27-point performances on the road against the California Golden Bears and the No. 11 Stanford Cardinal, Oregon women’s basketball junior point guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named the Pac-12 player of the week for the eighth time in her career and second time this season.
Ionescu’s dominant performances helped the Ducks retain their perfect record in Pac-12 play, and for the second week in a row, the team ranks No. 3 in the AP Poll only behind Baylor and Louisville.
Ionescu proved why she is the reigning Nancy Lieberman award winner for the nation’s best point guard with her performance on Sunday against the Cardinal. The win was the first time the Ducks have defeated the Cardinal at their home court in 32 years.
With 27 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, Ionescu propelled her team to an 88-48 victory in Sunday’s game with mid-range jumpers and layups over a Stanford defense renowned for its strong play in the post. Sunday’s victory was the Ducks' 16th win in a row, marking the longest streak of any team in the NCAA this year.
The Ducks' perfect 12-0 record in the Pac-12 this season is the strongest start to conference play in program history.
