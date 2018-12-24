2018.12.1.EMG.HMW.UOWbbVsLongBeachState-12.jpg

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu shows off her handles against the Long Beach State defender. Oregon Ducks women's basketball takes on the Long Beach State 49ers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Dec. 2, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Following back-to-back triple-doubles against Air Force and UC Irvine, No. 7 Oregon women's basketball's Sabrina Ionescu was named espnW's national player of the week.

Ionescu's 13th and 14th career triple-doubles set the NCAA record for most triple-doubles for men and women. She recorded both of them in games where head coach Kelly Graves was serving an NCAA suspension.

She recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists against Air Force and 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists against UCI.

Ionescu was voted player of the week over Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale, UConn's Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson, Iowa's Megan Gustafson and Stanford's Alanna Smith.

She and the Ducks will next take on Concordia in an exhibition at Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 30 in a tune-up before their Pac-12 opener against Washington on Jan. 4.

