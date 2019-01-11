In the third game of Pac-12 play, No. 5 Oregon (14-1, 3-0) women’s basketball held USC (10-5, 0-4) to its lowest halftime score of the season at 41-18 and forced a season-high 22 turnovers for the Trojans. The Ducks refused to turn down the heat in the second half, outscoring the Trojans 52 to 35 for a final score of 93-53.
Sophomore Satou Sabally earned seven of Oregon’s first nine points and didn’t stop, earning a game-high 26 points to lead the Ducks to their seventh-straight win.
With seven assists, junior Sabrina Ionescu broke Oregon’s assist record of 608, needing just one on the night to do so; she finished with 17 points.
Redshirt-freshman Erin Boley had an atypically dry night with just three points on 25 percent shooting. She remained scoreless in the first half with her first and only shot coming late in the third.
Despite a slow, sloppy first couple of minutes, Oregon took an early lead off a 9-1 run to finish the first quarter at 21-9. Meanwhile, the Trojans went 1-for-9 from the field.
Sabally led in points for Oregon with nine, while junior Sabrina Ionescu finished the quarter with five points.
With a 10-4 run, the Ducks finished the half with an over-20-point lead of 41-18, the lowest-scoring half the Trojans have had this season.
Ionescu, with 15 points, led the Ducks in points in the second quarter, closely followed by Sabally with 14 of her own.
Sabally scored back-to-back 3-pointers in the middle of the third quarter to finish the quarter with 23 points. In the fourth, she scored just one 3-pointer, her lowest scoring quarter, to finish with 26.
The Ducks will head to UCLA to play the unranked Bruins on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Follow Sierra Webster on Twitter @WebsterSierraE