Oregon women’s basketball’s Sabrina Ionescu won the John R. Wooden Award, for the most outstanding college basketball player, on Friday night.
Ionescu is the first Wooden Award winner in Oregon's history.
The junior guard was nominated for the award last season with just two other repeat athletes, but took the hardware home this season. Fellow junior Ruthy Hebard was nominated for the award this year.
She was also the Wade Trophy winner this season and was named the Nancy Lieberman best point-guard in the nation award two years in a row. The guard is the two-time Pac-12 player of the year and was the conference’s freshman of the year her first year.
Ionescu announced last Saturday that she would return for her senior season to contend for Oregon’s first National Championship appearance. She led the Ducks to their first Final Four this season.
She holds the NCAA record for triple-doubles and averaged 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists her junior season.
