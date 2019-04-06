This post has been updated to correctly state that Sabrina Ionescu will return for her senior season with Oregon women's basketball after citing a report by High Post Hoops that she had declared for the WNBA Draft.
Sabrina Ionescu announced on the Players' Tribune on Saturday that she will stay with the Oregon women’s basketball team for her senior season, forgoing the WNBA Draft.
Ionescu stated she had not decided when asked about her future periodically in the postseason. It is a rare occurrence for a junior to declare for the WNBA Draft. Some mock drafts have Ionescu going first in the WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces.
“I didn't know I was even eligible to leave until I saw it on social media,” Ionescu said prior to Oregon’s Elite Eight game against Mississippi State. “I had absolutely no idea that I was even going to be given that opportunity besides a few months ago.”
Ionescu’s been most known for her triple-doubles, holding not just the overall record of 18, but the most for a freshman (4), the most for a single-season (8) and has tied the most in NCAA Tournament games (2).
Ionescu has led the Ducks to the Elite Eight three straight seasons and holds the NCAA triple-double record with 18. Her 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in Oregon’s Elite Eight win over Mississippi State secured Oregon’s first ever Final Four appearance, where the Ducks lost to No. 1 Baylor in the national semifinal.
After Oregon’s win over Mississippi State, fans at Portland’s Moda Center chanted “one more year,” which Ionescu laughed off during postgame interviews.
She has also collected accolade after accolade, including back-to-back Nancy Lieberman Awards for national point guard of the year, two Pac-12 Player of the Year awards, the 2016-17 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and most recently the Wade Trophy for the national player of the year.
