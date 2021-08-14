The Eugene Emeralds entered Saturday having lost three of four to the Hillsboro Hops in their road series at Ron Tonkin Field, dangerously close to losing the series. But they prevailed, taking Game 5 of the series 11-6.
Right-hander Ryan Murphy continued his dominance in his third start for the Emeralds. He got hit around a bit in the first, but settled down to make it through seven fantastic innings. The offense scored in each of the first three innings, then sealed the victory with seven runs in the final two innings.
The Emeralds struck first with a two-out rally in the first inning. After Tyler Fitzgerald and Armani Smith struck out, Sean Roby doubled and Logan Wyatt singled him home for the game’s first run.
Murphy came into the night having allowed no earned runs in his first two starts with Eugene. He got off to a rocky start, surrendering a walk, a double and a single in the bottom of the first to end that streak. The Emeralds’ lead evaporated as they fell behind 2-1.
In the top of the second, Heath Quinn was caught looking on a ball that appeared to be outside and possibly high. Quinn couldn’t believe it and started jawing with home plate umpire Kevin Mandzuk, and was subsequently ejected.
Emeralds manager Dennis Pelfrey came out as well, getting even more heated than Quinn. He went nose-to-nose with Mandzuk, eventually getting ejected and throwing his helmet as he paced back into the dugout in disgust.
Following the ejections, Carter Aldrete doubled, Robert Emery singled and within the span of three pitches, the Emeralds tied the game at two apiece.
They scored one run for the third straight inning, with Smith leading off the third with a single and coming home on a wild pitch. The Emeralds took the lead, 3-2.
They added a run in the seventh, as Fitzgerald walked, moved to third on a single by Smith and came home on a double play.
Meanwhile, Murphy settled down to get through seven innings, not allowing any runs after the two-run first. He struck out nine, taking the MiLB lead in strikeouts with 141 between Eugene and San Jose.
Franklin Labour led off the eighth with a triple. With one out, the Hops opted to intentionally walk Aldrete to get to Robert Emery. But this decision backfired on them, as Emery blasted one to left field for a three-run homer, blowing it open to 7-2. The red hot Fitzgerald added a homer of his own later in the inning to make it 8-2.
After Murphy came out is when things started to get a little bit dicey. Ryan Walker pitched the eighth, allowing two walks and a single to load the bases. A force out brought home a run, and a three-run homer made it a two-run game as the Emeralds and Hops traded four-spots in the eighth.
The Emeralds added an insurance run in the ninth, as Emery collected his fourth hit and fifth RBI of the night with a single. But they weren’t done there, drawing back-to-back walks and Smith collecting his fourth hit of the night with a two-run single to make it 11-6.
Taylor Rashi recorded the final three outs to shut the door on the win.
The Emeralds will go for the series split on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.