Oregon is a well-known sports brand with nationwide recognition and fanbase. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. But when people think of Oregon athletics, women’s tennis doesn’t jump off the page. Maybe the first thing to come to mind is the Nike Swoosh or the big Oregon “O.” Maybe it’s a fabulous Hayward Field or a packed Autzen Stadium, but it’s likely not tennis.

But I think that’s why I love covering this team.

As far as media coverage goes, it’s my team to cover. I get to know the players, their stories and the season’s trends. I’m familiar with individual stats and achievements.

When I joined the Daily Emerald Sports Desk in the winter of 2022, I was assigned to be the beat reporter for Oregon women’s tennis. I was told I’d attend their home matches, virtually cover their road matches, interview the players and coaches and collect quotes for feature stories and game recaps.

I was excited. It was the first team I’d get to cover. Only problem was I didn’t know a thing about tennis.

I wish I could say I’m lying when I share that during my first virtual coverage, I had three tabs open: one for my game recap, one to watch the players and one with a College Tennis for Dummies page open.

It’s gotten much better. I’m in my second season covering the team, and I’d like to think I pretty much have it down. Even still, the players and coaches are polite enough to correct me when my terminology is off when we’re talking.

Many writers could have been disappointed by being assigned to a lesser-known sport. But I embraced it. I knew that by covering a smaller team, I’d have a chance at more access.

That’s exactly what I’ve been gifted. For the most part, I am the sole media presence at the Ducks’ matches. I’m often the only one who’s able to interview the coaches and student athletes after the matches and learn more about them for profile feature pieces.

I’ve learned that watching somebody do something they’re very passionate about and good at in person is incredibly cool to see. Watching these athletes pump out energy, skill and camaraderie is a sight to be seen every time I go.

It’s been heartwarming to become a familiar face to the team. Many of the student athletes weren’t accustomed to talking to the media before I started my coverage last year. But as I continue to be present at these matches, the interviews become more familiar and conversational. At the end of last season, the team made the NCAA Tournament, and I was invited to attend the team’s selection show watch party to write an article about the team’s excitement for the tournament.

When it came time to divvy out assignments for this spring season of Oregon Athletics, I asked to cover the women’s tennis team again. I figured I knew the stories of the team, the roster, the conference and the sport better than most. Plus, I just wanted another chance to work on my interviewing skills and overall comfort in asking questions.

Being the primary media source for the team, I’m able to do just that. The bulk of the interviews I conduct are one-on-one. It has its perks and detriments. On one hand, there’s the comfort around the team that I’ve mentioned. On the other hand, I’m the only one asking questions. If my questions are lacking, the interview is going to suck. I can’t tread water by using quotes asked from another media member. I have to hone in my skills, but I think it’s helped me grow.

I feel connected to the student athletes and coaches. It almost makes me feel like a part of the team. It’s no longer just interviews with the team – it’s conversations.

It makes it awfully hard to cover losses.

I have to stay unbiased, and that can include being critical of losses, coaching decisions or poor performances. I can’t cheer for the team when I’m sitting in the Student Tennis Center. It’s difficult at times to separate the fan and the journalist.

But it’s so cool to be at the home matches. Over my two years, I’ve gotten to know many of the fans, parents, umpires, sports information directors and – of course – the players.

You want the team to do well. Of course you do. The team is happier post-match after a win, the atmosphere at the Student Tennis Center is more alive when the team is hot and it’s just more fun to cover a winning team.

And this team can win. It often does.

The experience of covering the tennis team is a great one. I’m learning more about a sport that’s fascinating to watch. I’m getting better at interacting with athletes and interviewing coaches. I’m having fun. Covering big teams with multiple media outlets in attendance is cool, but it can make you feel small. Covering Oregon women’s tennis makes me feel important. I like that the stories of this team get to come from me.