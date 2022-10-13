With each Pac-12 team having played at least a few conference games, the football hierarchy on the West Coast is beginning to come together. I’ve followed the conference closely this season, and I know the stories, triumphs and struggles of each team. Here’s how the conference sits so far.

1. No. 11 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12)

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins sure have a good thing going so far in 2022. Since beginning conference play, the UCLA offense has accumulated the second most points in the conference amongst teams that have played three conference games. Head coach Chip Kelly's creative play call mixed with the agility of his QB has been an unstoppable combination. Two ranked opponents still await the Bruins –– No. 7 USC and No. 12 Oregon –– but my confidence in UCLA grows with each dominating Pac-12 win.

2. No. 7 USC Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12)

USC has already defeated one-third of the conference. Considering the new coach, new quarterback and new offensive scheme, the Trojans have done unexpectedly well. Caleb Williams, with just one lone interception compared to 14 touchdown passes, has been the staple of this newly formed USC team. The only reason they aren’t at the top of my list is that they lack a win against a ranked opponent. The 30-14 win over Washington State and the victory over Oregon State are certainly resume boosters, but I’ll wait to see what next week’s matchup against No. 20 Utah looks like before I fully hop on the Trojan train… or horse.

No. 12 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12)

The Ducks have improved substantially after the week one Georgia fiasco that we still remember too well. A preseason win over ranked BYU launched Oregon into conference play with some serious momentum. Since then there have been three wins but only one true contest. I’m sure I’m not the only one who is not surprised by the dominating victories over Stanford (45-27) and Arizona (49-22), however, the gritty Washington State win will remain a staple of Dan Lanning’s inaugural season in Eugene. This team continues to get better, regain national attention and collect wins, but the gauntlet of the Pac-12 awaits the Ducks in the second half of the season with No. 11 Utah, unranked but dangerous Washington and No. 20 Utah all coming to Eugene. Hopefully, an appearance on College Gameday will follow suit.

4. No. 20 Utah Utes (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12)

Yes, a two loss team still cracks the top four, but that’s the ugly truth of the incredibly top-heavy Pac-12. Utah’s defense looked unprepared in its efforts to stop UCLA, but as mentioned before, the Bruins have a tendency to make good teams look bad. What concerns me about Utah is its games against high caliber teams. Both Florida (4-2) and UCLA (6-0) have exposed weaknesses of the defending Pac-12 champs. But if the offense can continue to average 40 points per game, and Cameron Rising keeps doing Cameron Rising things, there’s no reason to believe Utah still can’t win the conference again. But next week’s game with No.7 USC has certainly become a must win for the red and white.

Washington State Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12)

There’s something brewing in Pullman. The Cougars have been a tough opponent all season long. An undefeated preseason that included a win over No. 19 Wisconsin had Washington State fans extremely optimistic about their team. The only two losses the Cougars have suffered this year have come from ranked opponents. They nearly beat Oregon and gave USC more trouble than it cared for in Saturday’s game. Obviously with two losses, Washington State won’t win the conference, but don’t be surprised if the Cougars win either in Corvallis next week or against Utah later this year and a bowl game come December.

6. Washington Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12)

I will admit that I was high on the Huskies after their win over No. 11 Michigan State. But since that battle of undefeated teams, both Washington and the Spartans have proven to be fraudulent. The Huskies’ defense is really letting down the team. Michael Penix Jr. leads the conference in passing yards and touchdowns, yet Washington is still losing to coachless Arizona State? It’s not quite as bad as last year’s loss to Montana, but don’t think we’ve forgotten about that yet. The Huskies are now 1-6 in recent Pac-12 games, and their impressive start has stalled. There’s enough power on offense to make some noise late in the year, but the first chunk of conference play has been nothing short of underwhelming.

7. Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12)

The Beavers, to me, are very similar to Washington State. Both had a hot start that was somewhat ignored and has since been erased by talented Pac-12 teams. Oregon State nearly beat USC and hung with Utah on the road for most of the first half. The Beavers appear to be a solid football team that’s just missing a quarterback. Eight interceptions have killed Oregon State and led to direct points in nearly every game this season. However, the defense is top 5 in both yards and points per game allowed in conference matchups, an impressive feat considering the opponents. A comeback win and blunderous effort against Stanford has me a little concerned for Oregon State, but I think a bowl-eligible season is still very much a reality for fans in Corvallis.

8. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12)

I’ve said it for years: Arizona State always finds a way to screw up someone else’s season. The win over Washington once again proved my point. The Sun Devils are already onto an interim head coach, and it’s been made fairly clear that the purpose of the remaining season is to prepare for next year. I still see ASU picking up a couple of wins –– Stanford, Colorado and Arizona still remain on the schedule –– but 2022 will stand to be a season to forget.

9. California Golden Bears (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12)

Cal has come a long way since last year, and Jack Plummer has made football in Berkeley semi-interesting again. Wins over UC Davis, UNLV and Arizona don’t exactly turn heads. I also look at what’s still to come on the Bear’s schedule. Three ranked games, a roadtrip to Corvallis and a meeting with Washington still await Cal. Frankly, the preseason wins and a near miracle at Notre Dame will finish as the most impressive parts of Golden Bears football in 2022.

10. Arizona Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12)

The Wildcats gave up exactly 49 points in each of their conference losses this season. The offense, however, has looked much better than seasons past. Jayden De Laura is second in the conference in passing yards and two Wildcat receivers make the Pac-12’s top 3 in receiving yards per game. The offense is progressing, but it's the same defense that Pac-12 teams have been picking on for years. Arizona beat Colorado, but we need to see more before we say Arizona is more than a basketball school.

11. Stanford Cardinal (1-4, 0-4 Pac-12)

It’s a blessing we don’t have to watch Stanford play Colorado this year. Three of the conference losses the Cardinal have suffered this year come courtesy of ranked teams, but Stanford really can’t seem to get anything going. The rest of the schedule gets no easier. Two ranked opponents, BYU and Notre Dame, make up four of Stanford’s remaining contests. The Cardinal have now lost 10 straight Pac-12 games, and there I don’t see another clear cut victory for Stanford throughout the rest of the year.

12. Colorado Buffaloes (0-5, 0-3 Pac-12)

If I could rank Colorado lower than 12th I would. Five games have led to five losses and five blowout embarrassments. According to ESPN, the Buffaloes have less than a 20% chance to win any of their remaining games, and honestly 20 might be generous. Already on their third quarterback of the year, the Buffs are desperate for a situation that frankly isn’t on the roster. The head coach was fired, the defensive coordinator was fired and Colorado fans are tired of being the laughing stock of college football.