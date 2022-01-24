Oregon running back CJ Verdell announced he will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft on Monday, Jan. 24, via his personal Twitter account.
Verdell played in 37 games for Oregon and is among five players to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons as he did in 2018 and 2019.
The back half of his career was stunted by two injuries, with a torn left thumb in 2020 and a lower leg injury in 2021 that ended his campaign. Before the latter, Verdell rushed for 406 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. He ended his college career No. 6 in Oregon history in yards at 2,929 and No. 7 with 27 rushing touchdowns.
Verdell’s decision, along with the recent transfer of starting running back Travis Dye, leaves a gaping hole at the position — one that will be filled by a trio of Byron Cardwell, Seven McGee and Sean Dollars. Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard visited Eugene last weekend as well.
The NFL Draft will take place over the course of three days, April 28-30. Verdell joins Ducks’ Kayvon Thibodeaux, Verone McKinley, Mykael Wright and Devon Williams, who have all declared for the NFL draft