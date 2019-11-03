After an upset win against Cal on Friday, the Ducks were defeated on the road at Stanford on Sunday, losing in three straight sets, 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 28-26).
Despite the loss, senior Ronika Stone became the Ducks’ all-time leader in block assists with three total blocks against Stanford for a total 390 block assists in her career.She eclipsed the previous all-time leader Neticia Enesi (389/ 2006-10).
Oregon started off the match with an early lead as Brooke Nuneviller scored six kills on 10 swings with no errors in the first set. The Cardinals pulled ahead midway through the set though, holding a lead and later winning the first set 25-18.
Nuneviller energized the Ducks’ offense with no errors in the first set and 11 kills in the match, reaching double figures for the 14th time this year and eighth in Pac-12 play.
Stanford went on to win the second set handily, holding the Ducks 25-12.
The Ducks kept it tight in the third set. Stone came through with three-consecutive kills in the final points as the Ducks pulled ahead 25-24.
Stanford tied it at 25-25, but Stone delivered yet another kill for another set point for the Ducks. The Cardinals won the next three points, securing the match.