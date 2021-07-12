The New York Yankees selected Oregon left-hander Robert Ahlstrom in the seventh round (213th overall) of the MLB draft on Monday, July 12.
Ahlstrom was the Ducks’ best pitcher in 2021, posting a 9-3 record and 2.50 ERA in 90 innings over 14 starts. He also led them to a Game 2 win in the Eugene Regional.
He was the second Duck to be selected in the draft on Monday, after Aaron Zavala was drafted 38th overall by the Texas Rangers. Oregon high school commits Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Tanner McDougal and Mason Auer were also selected.
Ahlstrom’s pick comes with an estimated value of $208,200.
Two rounds later, a third Duck was drafted, as fellow starting pitcher Cullen Kafka was selected with the 260th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies. Kafka posted a 3.00 ERA in 15 starts in 2021, with 84 strikeouts in 78 innings.
Kafka's pick comes with an estimated value of $158,100.