Oregon men’s basketball (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12) continued to struggle away from home on Saturday evening, losing 70-60 at Maples Pavilion against the Stanford Cardinal (15-5, 4-3 Pac-12).
The Ducks led by eight at halftime and played much of the game from in front, but inefficient shooting nights from their two top scoring options — Payton Pritchard (5-21 FG), Chris Duarte (5-21 FG) — kept the Cardinal within striking distance.
In the end, Oscar da Silva’s 27 points on 11-17 shooting was too much as Stanford bounced back from a three-game skid and picked up a critical resume win against a top-15 team.
For the Ducks, Saturday evening’s loss was just another in a growing list of road losses, and it’s an issue that Dana Altman and his squad will have to figure out as the season progresses.
Outside of Will Richardson (17 points on 6-8 shooting), the entire Oregon team struggled to put the ball in the basket. Freshman CJ Walker went 0-4 from the field in yet another rough game, and rising forward Chandler Lawson went scoreless in 17 minutes.
Oregon still remains hopeful to position itself for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament come March — Saturday’s outcome shouldn’t change that — but with road games still to come against Oregon State, Arizona and Arizona State before the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, winning away from Matthew Knight Arena will surely become a priority moving forward.
The Ducks will have a chance to do just that in Corvallis on Feb. 8 when they take on a resurgent 13-9 Beavers squad.