Rifanty Kahfiani and Allison Mulville won both their matches Sunday at the ITA Regionals at Stanford's Taube Family Tennis Stadium, helping them advance to the semifinals of the doubles draw.
On Saturday, Kahfiani and Mulville secured an overwhelming 8-2 victory over Chloe Goyette and Jordan Harris of Saint Mary’s, propelling them into the round of 16.
Meanwhile, Julia Eshet and Lillian Mould picked up a win as well, finishing their match 8-1. They, as well, advanced to the third round.
Finally, the pair of Taryn Fujimori and Madisen Olsen picked up their first win in competition play, 8-7 (4).
In singles, Kahfiani started slow, but eventually won 1-6, 7-5 , 1-0 (3). Mulville followed in Kahfiani’s footsteps, advancing with a back and forth 5-7, 7-6 (7), 1-0 (6) as Olsen picked up her first collegiate singles win with a dominating 6-0, 6-3 performance against UC Davis' Skyler Holm.
On Sunday, Kahfiani and Mulville impressed again. First, they knocked off the top-seeded doubles pair in California's Valentina Ivanov and Julia Rosenqvist, 8-5. The duo would then face No. 9 seed Natsuho Arakawa and Vanessa Wong of Washington, winning 8-6 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Eshet and Mould advanced as well, winning their round of 16 match against Rylee Braeden and Zoey Nelson of Eastern Washington, 8-3. That would be their final win, however, as they fell in the quarterfinals, 8-6, to the No. 2 seed in the doubles draw, Emily Arbuthnott and Angelica Blake of Stanford.
Fujimori and Olsen won for the second straight day in consolation doubles play. They finished off Nadine DelCarmen and Lindsey Pesqueira of Santa Clara, 8-3.