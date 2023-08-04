Once seen as a cornerstone university in the Pac-12, the University of Oregon has announced they have accepted the Big Ten’s invitation to join the conference. Today’s announcement comes after weeks of speculation regarding a potential move for the university.
The Ducks will join USC, UCLA, and Colorado as recent defectors from the Pac-12. The University of Washington has also been reported to be considering a move. The Ducks joining the Big Ten will provide a massive obstacle for the Pac-12 as the conference continues to lose major schools.
With the addition of Oregon and Washington, the Big Ten Conference will now have 18 schools with reports of more joining in the future.
This move comes at a time where college football's landscape has been turned upside-down, with the SEC and Big Ten containing most of the major brands in the sport.
It has been estimated that each school in the Big Ten could receive upwards of $70 million in funding from the conference, compared to an estimated $20 million in the Pac-12.
It is unclear when major sports schedules will be announced. The conference currently includes the Universities of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, as well as Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Rutgers.
This story is breaking and will be updated.