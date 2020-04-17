Sophomore center Francis Okoro entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday, according to multiple reports.
After a turbulent 2019 offseason in which the program lost all but three players, head coach Dana Altman and his Ducks had been enjoying a relatively relaxed offseason. Altman added two transfers in guards Aaron Estrada and Amauri Hardy, but the rest of the roster remained intact. No outgoing transfers, no likely NBA draftees; two rarities in Altman’s time at Oregon.
That changed Friday.
The 6-foot-9 Nigerian big man was a key cog in the Ducks’ Sweet 16 run in 2019. He brought a physical presence down low and although his numbers were never inspiring, his leadership and mentality were impressive, especially for a freshman.
But 2020 didn’t go as planned for Okoro. Instead of taking a step forward and anointing himself as the Ducks go-to center down low, he was overshadowed and outplayed. The sophomore averaged 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, playing just over 17 minutes per outing.
He battled injuries, dealt with the loss of his father and watched from the sidelines as not one, but two, freshmen earned minutes ahead of him.
In his wake, rising sophomores Chandler Lawson and N’Faly Dante — barring a decision, albeit unlikely, to turn pro — will be ready for even larger roles after showing glimpses as freshmen.
Okoro’s departure not only opens up minutes, but one more scholarship spot for Altman to utilize. With an open spot, Altman could pursue another post player, yet to be named, or other potential needs to fill out a deep Ducks’ roster.