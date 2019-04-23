Oregon sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. will transfer from the men’s basketball team, as first reported by The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
The Austin, Texas, native averaged 7.4 points, while shooting a .398 from the 3-point line and .413 from the field. He played in 37 of 38 games that Oregon played this season. Bailey did not see any game time in Oregon’s Sweet-16 matchup against Virginia.
Bailey, who started eight games, saw his minutes dwindle during Oregon’s improbable run to the Sweet 16 as head coach Dana Altman elected to give Ehab Amin and Will Richardson more minutes.
The departure of Bailey marks the fifth roster spot that Altman will have to fill, something he has become accustomed to over the past few seasons.
Oregon lost seniors Paul White and Amin as well as freshmen Bol Bol and Louis King, who both entered and intend to stay in the NBA Draft. Kenny Wooten and Payton Pritchard entered the NBA Draft, but are testing the water and intend to return to the program next season.
Altman and Co. have acquired five-star small forward C.J. Walker, junior college national player of the year Chris Duarte, four-star forward Chandler Lawson and and transfer Eric Williams Jr. to add to their 2019-20 roster, but Williams Jr. will have to sit out due to transfer rules.
