Per a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman is now under contract until the 2026-2027 season. Since arriving in Eugene in 2010, Altman has done nothing but win, making the extension an easy decision for the board of trustees.
61-year-old Altman has collected a career record of 280-110 since joining the program and is the winningest coach in Oregon history. Altman is also responsible for five Sweet 16 appearances, including one Final Four run in 2017.
Winning is not the only thing that Altman has done since being the head coach. He has also recruited at an extremely high level, producing several NBA players along the way. Altman recruited seven of Oregon’s top 10 recruits of all time and currently has eight former Ducks in the NBA, with the chance to add to that number in this year’s NBA Draft on July 29.
Now under contract until the age of 69, the likely future Hall of Famer and former Creighton head coach will likely end his career with Oregon. Altman currently sits at 690 career victories and will look to add to that number in 2021-22 with another stacked roster full of high-level transfers, elite recruits, and experienced upperclassmen.