According to The Oregonian, the nations’ No. 42 player and No. 5 cornerback (247Sports Composite), Chris Steele, is on the move for the third time this offseason as he will reportedly be transferring to USC for the 2019-2020 season.
The Los Angeles Times reported Norman Steele, Chris Steele's father, thinks his son will end up at USC.
"It's looking like that's going to happen," Norman Steele told the Los Angeles Times. "I don't see anything else happening."
Steele, a California native who attended St. John Bosco high school, verbally committed to the Trojans back in July of 2018.
As the university’s season slowly derailed however, he decommitted in October. Only two months later he was again ready to announce his commitment, selecting the Florida Gators.
He was an early enrollee and camp participant in Gainesville, but would ultimately be on the move again after having issues with roommate Jalon Jones. Jones, a fellow freshman and quarterback, was accused of sexual assault. This most likely pushed Steele to enter the transfer portal.
In mid May, he took to twitter to announce yet another move as he would transfer to Eugene to play for the Ducks. Steele would not only join one of the nations’ top recruiting classes, but one of college football’s most talented group of defensive backs.
With experienced upperclassmen at both corner spots in Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir, a solid option in the slot with Verone McKinley III and another highly touted California cornerback recruit in Mykael Wright, it was clear playing time could be hard to come by.
On Monday, June 3, Steele took an official visit to USC along with former Texas commit and five star receiver, Bru McCoy who was also a verbal to USC back in 2018 before his commitment. Should they both officially commit, it would give USC three of the top ten California recruits in this cycle.
While losing Steele is a tough blow for Oregon, their defensive back room should be fine. Along with their aforementioned upperclassmen they have several commits in the 2019 class alongside Wright. These include DJ James, Jamal Hill, and Trikweze Bridges.